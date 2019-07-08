Hyderabad: Man arrested for attempting to sexually assault minor girl

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of attempting to sexually assault a minor girl, police said on Monday.

"We have registered a case against accused Jani under various provisions of the law including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has been sent to judicial custody," according to Ashok Reddy, Circle Inspector of the LB Nagar police station.

The eight-year-old girl was playing at her grandfather's bicycle repair shop at around noon yesterday when Jani came and took the child away. Her grandfather had stepped out of the shop for a while at that time.

The accused took the minor to a parking area behind the shop and tried to allegedly sexually assault her, the police said, adding that a woman who witnessed the incident informed locals who caught hold of the man and handed him over to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)