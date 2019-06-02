IAF Chief BS Dhanoa to embark on four-day visit to Sweden from June 3

IAF Marshal Dhanoa will begin a four-day visit to Sweden, beginning June 3.

" Marshal Dhanoa is embarking on a four-day official visit to from June 3 to June 6. The bilateral goodwill visit is on the invitation by the Chief of the Swedish Air Force," the IAF said in a statement on Sunday.

Dhanoa is scheduled to visit various operational and training units and interact with senior functionaries of the among others.

The visit is expected to provide an impetus towards defence cooperation and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation between the Air Forces as well as strengthen relationships and enable engagement in productive exchanges between the two Air Forces, read the statement.

had visited in February this year. During her visit, and signed defence cooperation and security protection agreements.

Interestingly, Swedish Company SAAB is a contender in the Indian Air Force's multi-billion dollar 114 fighter aircraft programme.

The Swedish company is fielding its fighter jet in the contest and is pitted against American F-16, F-18A, Russian MiG-35, and French Rafale jets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)