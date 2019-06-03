IATA calls on governments to reduce carbon emissions, leverage digital technologies

The (IATA) has called on governments to implement the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International (CORSIA) as agreed through the UN's International Civil Organisation (ICAO).

CORSIA is the first global carbon pricing instrument for an industry sector. It will cap net carbon dioxide emissions from international at 2020 levels (carbon-neutral growth or CNG).

At its 75th annual general meeting being held here from June 1 to 3, the IATA also urged aviation leaders to look beyond CORSIA to the next climate action commitment - cutting net emissions to half 2005 levels by 2050.

Airlines were urged to implement all available fuel efficiency measures and to participate fully in a long-term switchover to sustainable aviation fuels. These are key to achieving the industry's 2050 commitment said IATA that represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic.

Besides, the AGM reaffirmed the importance of a harmonised global airport slot system, and called upon governments to urgently address capacity shortages. The resolution also reaffirmed that the worldwide slot guidelines are the global standard for the policies, principles, and procedures of airport slot allocation and management.

The AGM resolved to support the global deployment of identification (RFID) for baggage tracking. The AGM also called for the implementation of modern baggage messaging standards to more accurately track passengers' baggage in real time across key points in the journey.

The AGM resolved to accelerate the global implementation of the One ID initiative, which uses a single biometric identifier to move passengers through the airport without the need for The IATA One ID resolution calls for stakeholders -- including airlines, airports and government authorities -- to work together to promote and implement a paperless passenger process utilising biometric recognition.

The AGM resolution aims to improve the for the estimated one billion people living with disabilities worldwide. Airlines committed to ensuring that passengers with disabilities have access to safe, reliable and dignified travel, and called upon governments to use IATA's core principles for accommodating passengers with disabilities.

Some 1,000 aviation leaders participated in the IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit being hosted by

