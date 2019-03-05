Iconic '90210' actor Luke Perry dies at 52

Iconic Luke Perry, known for ' 90210' and 'Riverdale' passed away on Monday after he suffered a major stroke last week. The was 52.

"[Perry] was surrounded by his children and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," his rep said in a statement, reported Variety.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time," the statement further read.

Born in Mansfield, Ohio, Perry's TV career began when he was 16 with soap operas like ABC's 'Loving' and 'Another World' on

In 1990, Perry became a household name for his role as on the teen drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210'. Perry was associated with the show twice. Once from 1990 to 1995 and a second time from 1998 to the show's end in 2000.

Incidentally, Perry was hospitalised the same day Fox announced a six-episode revival of the show, featuring returning cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Perry had not been announced to return.

Perry made a successful return to the TV drama genre with a regular role on the CW show 'Riverdale'. He played Fred Andrews, the father of the show's lead (KJ Apa).

He will also be seen posthumously in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Perry is survived by his daughter and his son Jack, a who goes by the ring name "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy.

