IEKWAT - Pashmina, for the Royals in you

In our need to escape the daily routine chaos, serenity acts as a cure and even stands for inspiration for the environment-friendly clothing apparels like a royal heritage known to be "Pashmina".
Cherished for centuries and beyond, this royal beauty has always been the limelight for fashionistas. Be it the mighty emperors from ages ago to fashion mavens of today, Pashmina has been reckoned all across the globe for its luxury it has to offer.
The journey of Pashmina wool starts from the lofty Himalayan Mountains & ends in the beautiful valley of Kashmir. Its transformation from wool to a beautiful work of wearable art is nothing less than magic. Pashmina shawl and stole making is a perfect example of how humans can do justice to the wonderful creations of nature.
'Iekwat', a sublime word that represents the essence of togetherness in the Kashmiri language, quintessentially summarises them. The label has become much more than a timeless Indian Couture. It represents cultural heritage by its handmade luxury products of Pashmina which is adorned and admired all across the globe. The label is identified for redefining luxury as cruelty-free, empowering craftsmanship and harmonizing traditional wear seamlessly for your styling.
A beautiful and promising venture that preserves promotes and flourishes the traditional heritage of the Kashmir valley, Iekwat sources 100% genuine Kashmir Pashmina merchandise directly from the local Kashmiri artisans. You can shop Iekwat on www.iekwat.com.
Iekwat ships worldwide at a small fee and ships all India free of charge! They also have a no-questions-asked return policy. This story is provided by NewsVoir.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU