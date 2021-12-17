IMF approves extended credit release of $ 212 mn to Congo: Executive Board

-
ALSO READ
IMF says it plans to revive a $6 billion funding programme for Pakistan
IMF chief says data-rigging scandal won't hamper IMF-World Bank cooperation
At least 20 killed, several wounded in attack on IDP site in Congo: UN
Global debt reaches record $226 trn in 2020 amid Covid pandemic: IMF
IMF's Georgieva wins some European backing as board debates her future
-
The International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Executive Board has approved the immediate release of more than $212 million to back up the international reserves of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, the fund announced in a press release.
"The conclusion of the first review under the ECF [Extended Credit Facility] arrangement enables the immediate disbursement of $212.3 million to reinforce international reserves, given downside risks to the domestic and global economy outlook and recovery," the release said on Thursday.
The ECF arrangement continues to support the authorities' medium-term reform program to foster macroeconomic stability and sustainable development by stepping up domestic revenue mobilization, strengthening governance, and reinforcing monetary policy, the release said.
On Wednesday, the IMF's Executive Board "completed the first review of the arrangement under the ECF for the DRC. The completion of the review enables the immediate disbursement of SDR[Special Drawing Rights] 152.3 million (14.3 percent of quota or $212.3 million)," the release added.
Despite the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DRC's economy is recovering; growth for 2021-22 has been revised upward to 5.4 percent and 6.2 percent respectively, supported by higher-than-envisaged mining production and a rebound in non-extractive growth, according to the release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU