India, Pak Army hold Brigade Commander-level meeting at Poonch-Rawalkote crossing point

A Brigade Commander-level flag meeting was held between the and Army at Poonch-Rawalkote Crossing Point on Friday.

It focused on augmenting confidence-building measures, maintaining peace along the Line of Control (LoC) and prevention of infiltration from occupied (PoK).

The delegation was led by VS Sekhon while the Army delegation was led by

The flag meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. It ended with both sides assuring to adhere to the norms of the 2003 Ceasefire agreement and the of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks of May 29, 2018, and work towards improving the situation along the LoC.

