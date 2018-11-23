India, Pak Army hold Brigade Commander-level meeting at Poonch-Rawalkote crossing point

A Brigade Commander-level flag meeting was held between the Indian Army and Pakistan Army at Poonch-Rawalkote Crossing Point on Friday.
It focused on augmenting confidence-building measures, maintaining peace along the Line of Control (LoC) and prevention of infiltration from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The Indian Army delegation was led by Brigadier VS Sekhon while the Pakistan Army delegation was led by Brigadier Qaiser.
The flag meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. It ended with both sides assuring to adhere to the norms of the 2003 Ceasefire agreement and the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks of May 29, 2018, and work towards improving the situation along the LoC.
