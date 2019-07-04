India's first Design Development Centre 'Fashionova' launched in Surat, Gujarat

India's first Design Development Center 'Fashionova' was launched in the Textile city Surat recently to promote the city in the field of the fashion design sector.

The main objective of this studio is to provide a strong platform to all those who have a flair of the apparel It fulfills, on a large scale, all needs from co-working space, technicians, expert advises to cognitive workshops and exposure to the industry. Surat is renowned for its textile and the city had to be dependent on Mumbai or Delhi for unique and latest design trends. This design development center will bridge this gap.

"There are many fashion institutes in the country, but our objective is not just to teach fashion design. We are focused on promoting creativity and want to provide them market assistance also where they can sell their creative design and earn money", said Anupam Goyal, Founder, Fashionova Design Development.

Fashionava Design Development Centre has been started at Udhana area of the city with all state-of-the-art machinery and other facilities. It was inaugurated in the presence Paris-based-designer Neona Skane, Bollywood celebrity designer Salim Asgarally, CHASA IDT Director Chandrakala Sanap and Surat industrialists.

"This is the first of its kind of design development center in India and it will achieve new heights in the near future", he added.

It is to mention that Fashionova has been named in the Start-up scheme of the Government. The new center will fulfill the needs of new designs of the city and all types of brands will be able to connect with emerging designers of the country.

