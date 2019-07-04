MQDC's Whizdom rolls out two innovative programmes to promote entrepreneurship

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC), a global property development organization headquartered in Thailand, has announced the launch of its two innovative programmes in India, under its brand Whizdom.

The company said the two programmes - 'Whizdom Innovation Challenge' and 'Brand Ambassador'- are an attempt to appreciate and support India's entrepreneurial community and nurture new talent from the universities and higher educational institutes across several sectors.

Through these programmes, the company aims to further build on the Indian entrepreneurial community, and support university students, young professionals, and budding entrepreneurs become role models with their innovative work and inspire the generation.

As a part of Whizdom Innovation Challenge, participants across schools, colleges, corporate professionals, and entrepreneurs were invited to present their innovative ideas in the field of Health, Lifestyle and Wellness, Education, Real Estate and Construction, and Agritech.

The corporation received over 100 applications from across the country, out of which the top 11 shortlisted teams were invited to the grand finale, the 'Pitch Day', held in New Delhi on May 13th. The finalists pitched their innovative ideas and models addressing global/local issues. The presentations entailed how to make a large-scale socio-economic impact.

MQDC India has also shortlisted five young, dynamic and committed Brand Ambassadors from the best colleges and universities in India to be the representatives of Whizdom Club India on their respective campuses for the period of one year. As part of this program, the students will be given a year-long internship opportunity at the MQDC offices in Delhi and Bangkok, followed by other benefits.

MQDC has partnered with TiE Delhi and Turning Ideas for a program that focuses on the proliferation of start-ups, creating future leaders and innovating in areas of wellness and sustainability in India.

Further, the company extended their support to the winners of Innovation Challenge and Brand Ambassadors and offered them an opportunity to be a part of Techsauce Global Summit in Thailand. During the summit, these participants had an opportunity to expand their knowledge and connections beyond India and presented their unique business ideas on the global platform.

"We are excited to announce the winners of 'Whizdom Innovation Challenge' and 'Brand Ambassadors' and wish them luck. Understanding the market potential, we aim to contribute to the growth of the emerging start-up culture in India. These projects reflect our commitment to developing an ecosystem and nurture young leaders for the betterment of society", said Chulamas Jitpatima, Director, MQDC India Real Estate Private Limited.

"As a part of the challenge the top five winners will get access to our world-class start-up co-working infrastructure in Thailand and India (Whizdom Club), and further grow their connections beyond India along with the Brand Ambassadors", she added.

