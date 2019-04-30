Indian Army finds the abominable snowman in the Himalayas?

The Indian Army has claimed to have stumbled upon footprints of a 'Yeti' in the Himalayas.
Taking to Twitter, the Army said its mountaineering expedition team spotted the "mysterious" footprints on April 09 close to Makalu Base Camp.
This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past, the Army claimed. The images, however, show the imprint of only one foot.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU