Injured Warner to make early BPL exit

Australian cricketer David Warner will make an early exit from the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) due to elbow pain.
The 32-year-old will head back to Australia on January 21 to have his injury assessed, Cricket.com.au reported.
Before departing home, Warner will play two matches for his team Sylhet Sixers which are scheduled to be held on January 18 and 19.
Earlier this week, former Australian skipper Steve Smith also had to cut his BPL stint short owing to an elbow injury. He underwent surgery to get his elbow fixed and is likely to be out of action for more than six weeks.
Smith and Warner are currently serving a 12-month suspension punishment for their role in the massive ball-tampering scandal during a Test series against South Africa in March, last year. The suspension period will expire on March 28.
