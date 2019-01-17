Injured Olly Stone ruled out of Windies tour

-
England pacer Olly Stone has been ruled out of their upcoming tour to West Indies owing to a back injury.
The 25-year-old was diagnosed with a bone injury to the left lower back when he underwent a medical Test. Consequently, he is set to return home for further treatment. His replacement in the team will be announced, later.
The report was confirmed by England Cricket on their Twitter handle.
"Injury News: A scan has revealed that Olly Stone has sustained a bone stress injury to his lower back and he will return home from the Caribbean this week ahead of further tests in the UK. A replacement will be named in due course," they wrote.
Fast bowler Stuard Broad expressed disappointment over Stone's injury and hoped that the right-arm bowler would be back in the team soon.
"It's hugely disappointing. He felt a sharp pain in his lower back the other day and that's a sign of a bone reaction. He's a fine bowler and I'm sure we'll see him in an England shirt soon," ICC quoted Broad, as saying.
England and West Indies are slated to play three Tests against England followed by a five-match ODI series and three T20 international from January 23 to March 10.
