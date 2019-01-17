Injured Olly Stone ruled out of Windies tour

England Olly Stone has been ruled out of their upcoming tour to owing to a back

The 25-year-old was diagnosed with a bone to the left lower back when he underwent a medical Test. Consequently, he is set to return home for further treatment. His replacement in the team will be announced, later.

The report was confirmed by England Cricket on their handle.

" News: A scan has revealed that Olly Stone has sustained a to his lower back and he will return home from the this week ahead of further tests in the UK. A replacement will be named in due course," they wrote.

Fast bowler expressed disappointment over and hoped that the right-arm bowler would be back in the team soon.

"It's hugely disappointing. He felt a sharp the other day and that's a sign of a bone reaction. He's a fine bowler and I'm sure we'll see him in an England shirt soon," ICC quoted Broad, as saying.

England and are slated to play three Tests against England followed by a five-match ODI series and three T20 international from January 23 to March 10.

