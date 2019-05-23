IOC proposes Narinder Dhruv Batra's name for membership, Hockey India congratulates

-
Hockey India congratulated Narinder Dhruv Batra, President of Indian Olympic Association, on being proposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to be elected as its member.
While congratulating Batra on the achievement, president of Hockey India, Mohammad Mushtaque Ahmad, wished him best of luck and said that his presence as the IOC member will be beneficial for sports in the country.
"It is a befitting honour to a man who has been instrumental in sports administration in India. As the former President of Hockey India, Dr Batra paved the way for revival of Hockey in the country," Ahmad said.
"While Indian sports is climbing higher echelons with improved performances at the world level, having him as a member in the IOC will prove beneficial for sports in the country. I wish him the very best in this new endeavour," he added.
Batra, who is also the President of International Hockey Federation, is among the 10 members who have been proposed to be elected by the Executive Board of the IOC.
Moreover, Batra is the first Indian to be the President of any Summer and Winter Olympic Body and also the only Indian to be jointly serving as President of International Federation as well as a National Olympic Committee (NOC).
After receiving this rare distinction, Batra becomes the only Indian serving as President International Federation, Member IOC as well as President NOC.
