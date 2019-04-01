IPL 2019: Ajinkya Rahane fined for slow-over rate

-
Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings.
Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh as it was Rajasthan's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, an IPL statement said.
Rajasthan lost their third match by eight runs against Chennai, who registered their third consecutive victory in this season on Sunday.
The Rahane-led side will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
