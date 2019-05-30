It's not sad; we are happy for Eden Hazard: Kante

Departing displayed a scintillating performance during his side's 4-1 victory against Arsenal in the final on Thursday, but his team-mate Kante said he is not sad as the French did an amazing job with the club.

"It's not sad. I think Eden did an amazing job, had an amazing time with Chelsea. He stayed here a long time; he's won many trophies. He played amazing tonight. We are happy for him," Goal.com quoted Kante, as saying.

After scored the opening goal for Chelsea, added another goal to their side. However, Arsenal's provided their side with their first goal and brought down the two-goal lead to just one.

When Chelsea was already on a 2-1 lead, Hazard subjugated the opponents as he netted two more goals to bring their lead to 4-1 and helped his side get the crown.

Although Kante said he is not aware of Hazard's next move, he wished him the best for the future.

"I don't know what is going to happen next but we can only wish him the best because he did a lot for Chelsea. It was a pleasure to play with him and we'll see what happens," he said.

