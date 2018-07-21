J-K: Body of abducted constable recovered

The bullet-riddled body of a police constable, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam last night, has been recovered from Qaimoh Gath area in the district.
The constable has been identified as Mohd Salim.
Since a few months, the state has witnessed a huge spurt in terror activities.
Earlier this month, the body of another police constable was found by locals at Pariwan village in Kulgam, a day after he was abducted from a medical shop in Shopian.
The constable, identified as Javaid Ahmad Dar, was a resident of Vehil village.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
