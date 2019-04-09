J-K: RSS worker Chandrakant Sharma, PSO killed by terrorists, curfew imposed

Medical Assistant Chandrakant Sharma who was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Tuesday morning succumbed to his injuries, BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi said.
Sharma, who used to work at a district hospital in Kishtwar was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).
He had suffered injuries during the attack by terrorists this morning while his Personal Security Officer (PSO) was shot dead.
Soon after receiving the report of the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. Security forces have launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators and a curfew has been imposed in the area.
Sharma was close to BJP state secretary Anil Parihar.Last year, Anil Parihar and his brother were shot dead by terrorists in Kishtwar district. Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU