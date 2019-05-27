J-K: Security forces diffuse explosive material alongside Jammu-Poonch Highway in Rajouri

Security forces on Monday diffused a suspected Improvised Explosive Substance (IED) like material which was recovered alongside Jammu- Highway near Kallar chowk in district, police said.

"Today, (ROP) of an unit was on morning patrol on NH-144A. During patrolling, jawans of the ROP saw something suspicious lying alongside the highway near Kallar chowk and during a close examination, a bottle filled with a liquid material and a polybag filled with some solid material was found," a release of District Police Office said.

Acting on ROP's alert, a police team headed by Incharge Police Post Chingus Chatyar, MD Khan reached the spot and enforced the closure of traffic on the particular stretch.

Meanwhile, senior and police officers also reached along with the army's bomb disposal squad.

"The bomb disposal squad launched its operation following SOP and after hour-long exercise, the suspected IED material was destroyed on the spot thereby averting any possible mishap," the release read.

of Police (SSP) Yougal Manhas said, "Timely action by the alert jawans of army ROP averted any untoward incident."

"Investigation into the matter has been started with of Police Rajouri, Govind Rattan personally conducting the investigation," he added.

