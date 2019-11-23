JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Anything can happen in cricket and politics: Nitin Gadkari

Bihar: 55-kgs gold looted from gold financing company
Business Standard

Jammu: Many women turn up for BSF recruitment drive

ANI  |  General News 

Scores of women turned up in Jammu for a recruitment drive of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday.

This is the first recruitment drive organised by the BSF in Jammu and Kashmir after it became a union territory.

"It is my childhood dream to join the BSF. My family members have supported my decision. I want girls to be treated equally in all spheres of life," said a candidate.

"I was a National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet and have been practising very hard to get clear the recruitment process. It is my dream to serve the nation. I have cleared my running test and I am hopeful of my selection," said Lovely, another candidate.

To be recruited to the BSF, the candidates have to pass a physical endurance test and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The BSF commenced its recruitment drive from November 16 in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU