Jet Airways' pilots irked over payment delay, seek prompt action

Jet Airways' pilots body (NAG) on Monday protested against the for not giving salaries to its employees for the last three months and organised a solidarity meeting here.

Speaking to ANI, Asim Valiani, and of NAG, said: "Pilots, engineers and managers have not received their salaries for the last three months, and salaries have been irregular for the last seven to eight months."

"Government had promised us that it will intervene through the (SBI) and it is serious regarding saving 20,000 jobs. But we have not seen the money yet," he added.

On March 31, the NAG had decided that if the airlines' management failed to clear dues of pilots and Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs), it would take a final decision on April 15 about its future course of action.

An SBI-led consortium has taken over the debt-ridden after and founder stepped down from the Board on March 25.

Burdened with high operating costs and a huge debt, the has been facing the biggest crisis in its history.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)