Kabul: Car blast kills 4, injures many including US servicemen

At least four people lost their lives while three were wounded after a rattled Kabul's district nine area on Friday morning, according to spokesperson,

The explosion, which took place near the Pul-e-Charkhi road, targetted a foreign forces convoy, TOLOnews reported.

The US-Forces Afghanistan confirmed that four US service members were wounded in the explosion in Kabul's Qala-e-Wazir area.

Rahimi said that the blast took place in the Qala-e-Wazir area in PD9 at 8:30 am on Friday.

The latest incident comes shortly after an explosion near the military academy in west that claimed the lives of six people.

No group has taken responsibility for Friday's explosion yet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)