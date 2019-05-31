JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Begusarai: BJP panchayat president found dead
Business Standard

Kabul: Car blast kills 4, injures many including US servicemen

ANI  |  Middle East 

At least four people lost their lives while three were wounded after a car blast rattled Kabul's district nine area on Friday morning, according to Ministry of Interior spokesperson, Nasrat Rahimi.

The explosion, which took place near the Pul-e-Charkhi road, targetted a foreign forces convoy, TOLOnews reported.

The US-Forces Afghanistan confirmed that four US service members were wounded in the explosion in Kabul's Qala-e-Wazir area.

Rahimi said that the blast took place in the Qala-e-Wazir area in PD9 at 8:30 am on Friday.

The latest incident comes shortly after an explosion near the military academy in west Kabul that claimed the lives of six people.

No group has taken responsibility for Friday's explosion yet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 11:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU