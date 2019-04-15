Khalilzad bats for ceasefire to prevent casualties

A ceasefire between the and the is the "quickest way to prevent casualties" in war-torn Afghanistan, US Special Representative for Reconciliation Khalilzad said on Monday.

"The quickest way to prevent casualties is to agree to a ceasefire. senior leadership should allow their representatives to come to the table and discuss. I will continue to press the case," tweeted Khalilzad

"The US entered peace talks because more war is not the answer. During the talks, I have proposed ways to reduce violence. By refusing to work with us to end the killing, the Talibs are prolonging it. Let Afghan whether Talib statements encouraging more violence is way forward," he added.

" has been at war for decades, at times with each other. Tens of thousands of innocent civilians have died. Rather than another season of fighting, Afghans are demanding a new way forward" he went on to say.

The made these remarks following an attack by in Shirzad Districts of on Friday.

Khalilzad has held five rounds of talks with the Taliban so far in a bid to end the conflict.

Last week, Taliban had announced its annual spring offensive, with an aim of "eradicating occupation" and "cleansing Muslim homeland from invasion and corruption". It comes as a major setback to the US as it is holding talks with the Taliban since last year to end the conflict in the country.

