Kishan Reddy accuses TRS of killing Telangana BJP worker, demands strict action

of State for Home and has accused TRS of killing Prem Kumar and appealed Police to take immediate steps to punish the culprits.

Speaking to ANI, the said, " Prem Kumar was murdered by TRS workers and I appeal Police to take immediate steps to punish the culprits as soon as possible. I will make sure that Police work on the matter irrespective of any political pressure."

Prem Kumar Reddy, a BJP member, was allegedly clubbed to death by a group of men on June 6.

The police had claimed that as per initial probe, Srikanth Reddy, son of a who had fought and lost the local body elections, was behind the murder.

Srikanth, along with five others, has been taken into custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy, who received a grand welcome at the here on Friday, said he will accompany to on June 9 to seek blessings of the Lord.

