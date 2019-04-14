Kohli surpasses Raina, becomes highest-scoring Indian batsman in T20 format

has surpassed batsman to become the highest-scoring Indian batsman in the T20 format.

Kohli played a knock of 67 runs off 53 deliveries in the (IPL) match against Kings XI at in Mohali on Saturday.

The Indian scored eight boundaries which enabled his side to register an eight-wicket win over

The 30-year-old surpassed Raina's record in the ninth over of the RCB innings. Kohli now has 8175 runs from 245 T20 innings at an average of 41.22 with four centuries and 59 half-centuries.

Kohli now is placed at the sixth position in the list of highest run-scorers in the T20 format.

Raina has 8145 runs from 293 innings in the format.

Overall, opening batsman tops the charts as he has scored 12640 runs from 370 innings at an average of 38.94. New Zealand's former is placed at the second position with 9922 runs.

Earlier, Kohli surpassed Raina to add yet another feather in his illustrious career as he became the highest run-getter in the history of IPL.

He has scored 5218 runs in 170 matches in IPL whereas Raina has 5121 runs from 183 matches.

