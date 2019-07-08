Langer not worried of expected changes in squad ahead of semi-finals

Ahead of the semi-finals, Australia are likely to have major changes in the playing XI and as a result some players may play their first match in this edition of the World Cup. However, coach Justin Langer said that not only the new players but all the '22 guys on the park' will be in pressure.

"It is pressure for anyone, but there is pressure for all 22 guys on the park," Cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

After Shaun Marsh was ruled out, batsman Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis faced injury during their side's clash against South Africa on July 6. Peter Handscomb has already replaced Shaun Marsh in the squad.

Although Stoinis might feature in the semi-final, Khawaja's hamstring injury has ruled him out from the tournament and consequently, the team brought Matthew Wade but the replacement is pending for official confirmation.

Keeping Stoinis' injury in mind, the team has called Mitchell Marsh, who will remain on standby until the decision is made on Stoinis' availability.

Langer backed the decision of bringing Handscomb, Wade and Shaun Marsh to Birmingham, where the team will play their semi-final against England.

"Matthew Wade has played a lot of international cricket if he comes in. There's a real upside to him and he is in no doubt career-best form. Pete Handscomb a few months ago helped us beat India 3-2 in India in their conditions and then 5-0 against Pakistan in the UAE. His temperament is excellent for it. Mitch Marsh has also played a lot of one day international cricket. We're really lucky," he said.

Amid all the replacements, the Australian side is bound to reshuffle their batting order but Langer said they are a very adaptable team.

"We've got so many options, and that's the positive thing. Whether it's Steve Smith batting at No.3, whether it's Alex Carey coming up, we've got so many options - it's a very adaptable team," Langer said.

Australia will face England in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on July 11.

