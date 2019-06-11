Lil Xan under probe for pulling a gun on a man

American Nicholas Diego Leanos, popularly known as is being investigated for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon on a man.

The investigation comes after the alleged victim called out for terming Tupac's music "boring" last year. Things quickly escalated with pulling a gun out multiple times, and pointing it at the man, TMZ reported.

TMZ recently released a video showing Xan pointing a gun at a man.

However, Xan said he pulled out the gun in self-defence thinking he was about to be attacked.

Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) is looking into the incident and doing the investigation.

Cops may present the case to the District Attorney's office after listening to Xan's side of the story. If proved guilty Xan could be charged with a felony that carries a sentence of four years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)