Lionel Scaloni feels Argentina deserved to enter Copa America final

After Argentina lost to Brazil in the Copa America semi-final on Wednesday, coach Lionel Scaloni said that his team was superior and deserved to go into the tournament's final.

"On merit, the team that should have gone to the final was Argentina. We were superior to Brazil. We showed that this group of players feel the shirt like nobody [else]," Goal.com quoted Scaloni as saying.

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus scored the opening goal of the match in the 19th minute followed by Roberto Firmino in the 71st minute. Argentina failed to score a goal and hence, faced a 2-0 defeat in the match. Consequently, Brazil advanced into the Copa America final.

Scaloni denied opining over his future in the team as he said that it is not the right time to discuss it.

"I don't think it is time to talk about it, because that's the least of my worries right now. I want to be with my players and share this hard moment," he said.

Brazil will now compete against either Chile or Peru in the Copa America final on July 8.

