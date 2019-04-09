Madhuri Dixit mesmerises fans with her performance in 'Tabah Ho Gaye'

Nene has once again left fans awestruck with her dance moves in her new song 'Tabah Ho Gaye' from the movie 'Kalank'. The is casting a magical spell with her charismatic looks as 'Behaar Begum' in the song, which released on Tuesday.

The "Gulab Gang' took to her and wrote: "Suniye Bahaar Begum ki ansunee dastaan. #TabaahHoGaye song out now (link: http://bit.ly/TabaahHoGaye) bit.ly/TabaahHoGaye # @duttsanjay#AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn@aliaa08@sonakshisinha@abhivarman@karanjohar@shreyaghoshal@ipritamofficial@ZeeMusicCompany@DharmaMovies"

keeps you glued to the video with her soulful voice while the lyrics and music by and Pritam take you back into the 70s era. The song choreographed by and captures the restraint, pain and longing of Begum.

While looking stunning in an orange embroidered anarkali suit, the actor is giving Chandramukhi vibes from 'Devdas'. After the success of the songs 'Ghar More Pardesia and 'Kalank' title track, the makers are all set to woo the fans with this new track.

Alongside Madhuri, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and and is due to release on April 17. The partition drama has been co-produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala and Grandsons and Fox Star Studios and is directed by

