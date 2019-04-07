Madhya Pradesh: I-T search continues at Praveen Kakkar's residence

-
ALSO READ
CBDT constitutes 2 committees of to suggest better litigation management
330 developers get IT notice for violating sanctioned plan
IT raid on premises of MP CM's OSD, others
Income Tax dept has become service-oriented, says officer
Income tax raids at premises of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's aides
-
The Income Tax (I-T) raid is still on at the residence of Praveen Kakkar, who is Chief Minister Kamal Nath's officer on special duty (OSD).
"Search is still on. I-T officials had asked me for copies of ITR filed by him. So I have brought his ITR copies for the last seven years. My client has all essential documents for the jewellery recovered by I-T Dept today," Anil Garg, Charter Accountant of Kakkar told the reporters here.
"My client has paid the tax according to rules. Kakkar ji has given the details of the properties to the I-T Department and paid the tax for that," he said.
Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has alleged that Kamal Nath is trying to save the corrupt by stopping the proceedings of I-T Department.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU