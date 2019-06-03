Mahindra Susten, Mitsui to co-invest in distributed solar power projects

Susten on Monday announced entering into a partnership with Mitsui & Co of to jointly develop and operate distributed generation projects in

Susten will continue to hold 51 per cent stake in with Mitsui holding the balance equity. Marvel will be engaged in the development of multiple grids connected and distributed projects.

It currently operates four distributed solar projects in with a combined capacity of 16 megawatts that help private clients reduce their carbon footprint by providing renewable through long-term power purchase agreements of 10 to 25 years.

Compared to power generated through an average Indian coal-fired power plant, the four projects can collectively reduce carbon emissions by about 20,000 tonnes per year and will contribute to the government's renewable targets.

"This collaboration between two leading groups will help us target opportunities in the commercial and industrial sectors, which are going to play a key role in meeting India's ambitious renewable targets," said Susten's

Kazumasa Nakai, of Mitsui's Infrastructure Projects Business, said: "We are delighted to with and contribute to India's shift to a low-carbon society. Utilising Mitsui's global network, together we aim to expand the to 150 megawatts by 2023."

Mahindra Susten's services span across turnkey solar engineering, procurement and construction services, including both utility-scale solar and rooftop solar.

