Man arrested for fake threat call to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's life

The police have arrested one person who dialed and informed police that there is threat to the life of Chief Minister

The caller, identified as Manoj Mishra, claimed that the UP CM has threat from another person named Laxman Yadav. Through his call, Mishra was trying to falsely implicate Yadav, who was his opponent.

"After we received the call, surveillance was done and SWAT was deployed, within 2 hours both of them were caught. FIR under relevant sections has been registered against Manoj Mishra," said , Senior of Police (SSP), He said that the accused has no criminal records.

Police have registered the case under sections 25/19 and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

