JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Pakistan: Chinese national converted to Islam by PTI minister

Will not stay longer than necessary in Afghanistan: NATO Chief
Business Standard

Man arrested for kidnapping 2 girls as he wanted daughter

ANI  |  Politics 

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man named Krishna Tiwari who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of two girls.

According to the police, the man kidnapped the girls because he wanted daughters, and already has two sons.

Police said, "Man claims he had two sons and no daughter, that is why he did it. Not relying too much on his statements, will request the Court to allow us to get his psychiatric assessment done.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements