Man arrested for kidnapping 2 girls as he wanted daughter

on Tuesday arrested a man named who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of two girls.

According to the police, the man kidnapped the girls because he wanted daughters, and already has two sons.

Police said, "Man claims he had two sons and no daughter, that is why he did it. Not relying too much on his statements, will request the Court to allow us to get his psychiatric assessment done.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)