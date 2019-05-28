Man shot dead in broad daylight in Bihar's Nalanda

In a gruesome case, a group of criminals committed and murdered a young man in broad daylight here early on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place in Lakkhichak village of station area of the district. The accused shot dead young after shooting both his eyes for protesting against them.

The deceased's father, Manohar Gop, said that his brother was having a land dispute with of the same village and had nothing to do with this dispute.

"Seven people, including Suresh Gop, Harinandan Prasad, Chandramauli Yadav, and entered the house of and sabotaged his property. The people also looted one lakh rupees from the house. When my son Navin got to know about the incident, he left to visit my brother's house. The accused intercepted Navin on his way and took out their anger against Awadhesh on my son and shot him dead," said Manohar.

"It is a land dispute. At the moment, the atmosphere is tense in the entire village. The accused have completely destroyed the newly built Anganwadi centre in the locality. The police is camping in the village as a precautionary measure," said SI

is a in district and is seeking justice for his son from police in this case.

