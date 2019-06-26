Mangaluru: 261 kgs of plastic seized during raids on local shops

Health and officials of City Corporation (MCC) conducted raids on local shops in the city and seized 261 kilograms of banned plastic items.

Plastic materials including poly bags, disposable glasses, packaging items were seized on Tuesday and were taken away in a tempo. A penalty of Rs 2500 has been imposed on the shop owners.

A was also present during the raids.

States across the nation including Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry have recently imposed a ban on using and selling of single-use

On March 23 last year, the government had issued a notification, imposing a ban on the manufacture, use, sale and distribution of all plastic materials like plastic bags, spoons, plates, bottles and thermocol items. On April 13, the had called the ban 'reasonable'.

