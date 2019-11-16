'Marjaavaan' mints Rs 7.03 crore on opening day

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's latest outing 'Marjaavaan' has witnessed a decent box office collection on the first day of its release.

The film managed to get a lukewarm start by earning a total of Rs 7.03 crores on Friday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office performance on Twitter.

"#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes were ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities were good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

The flick directed by Milap Milan Zaveri has been produced by Bhushan Kumar.'Marjaavaan' which is a sequel of crime-thriller 'Ek Villain' also features Tara Sutaria.

It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

The movie hit the theatres on November 8.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)