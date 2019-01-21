May to present 'Plan B' on Brexit deal

British on Monday will disclose a 'Plan B' on Brexit, after the Parliamentarians, last week, voted against her proposed deal for Britain's withdrawal from the

Al Jazeera reported that the held meetings with a few members of the opposition party last week, but was in no mood to compromise on her proposal.

On Monday's proposal to proceed with the deal, May will focus on important issues related to Brexit, including the Irish backstop.

Last week, May's deal was voted down by the MPs at the by a resounding majority of 230. The deal was voted down by 432 votes to 202, the worst defeat for any sitting government in the UK. Around 118 MPs voted against the withdrawal agreement.

For long, May has been pushing for the deal to be accepted by the She has repeatedly stated that "this is a that delivers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)