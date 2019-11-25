Meet Cocoon, your private Facebook for family now available on Apple phones

-
ALSO READ
Facebook employing user data as a weapon against rivals: Report
Facebook to consolidate payment tools across its apps with Facebook Pay
Facebook unveils new logo to separate company and social network
Plea in HC to link social media accounts with Aadhaar to curb fake news
India, Indonesia power Facebook's daily active user base growth to 2.45 bn
-
Former Facebook employees are building a new type of social networking platform that will not be meant for the world but your own private world of your family.
Called Cocoon, the new social network had been under development with select families and is now open to everyone starting today on Apple iOS, Quartz reports. Users can post updates, emoji, and notifications.
Each person using the platform can pick up to a dozen people to join their group or cocoon, including parents or even college roommates. Cocoon is free for now, but the company plans to switch to paid subscriptions.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU