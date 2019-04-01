JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

CPM leader VS Achuthanandan resurrects 2011 'Amul Baby' barb at Rahul Gandhi

Gmail turns 15: Smart compose, schedule send, and more coming today
Business Standard

Microsoft's entry-level Surface Book 2 now packs more power

ANI  |  Others 

Microsoft has added more power to the base model of its Surface Book 2. The 13.5-inch model is now listed on the official website with a quad-core 8th-gen Intel i5 processor.

Despite the power boost, the price of the model is unchanged. You can buy the upgraded entry-level model at USD 1,499 while the older one is available at a reduced price of USD 1,299, Cnet reports.

The upgraded model includes 8GB of memory and 256GB of internal storage. With the upgrade, Microsoft says, the device will be perfect for editing photos, watching videos, and creating reports or presentations.

In addition to the quiet upgrade, Microsoft also has a Surface event planned for April 17, 2019, when more announcements related to its Surface devices will be made.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 21:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU