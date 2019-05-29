Miley Cyrus clarifies she is not picking sides between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

has been making headlines for few verses in her new song 'Cattitude', as she dragged in the two conflicting singers B and into it.

The 'Wrecking Ball' performed a preview of the tracks reportedly titled "Mother's Daughter," "Cattitude" and "Dream" at the U.K. festival, in which one lyric in particular raised a few eyebrows: "I love you Nicki, but I listen to "

The lyric led many to believe she was picking sides, but Cyrus insisted that is not the case, according to People.

Cyrus during a recent radio interview with clarified the issue and said, "I think what they do is so different from each other. That's why they both get a crown. They don't have to share. They don't have to break it in half. There's no reason to fight over it. They're both queens. And anytime you want to feel powerful and strong, that's my go-to: and Nicki."

Both singers caught all the attention at the last year's New York Fashion Week when they got involved in a fight at a party, which ended in throwing heel at Nicki.

Cyrus giving reference to her colleague cum friends, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and reminded that whatever happened was past. "I don't think there is beef now anymore. I think you're allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane. I just always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi, and there was never a competition. That's why Ariana is one of my best friends. When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you. So, you're never worried about someone stealing your place because it can't be taken because you're the only one," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)