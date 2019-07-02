Military tanks to be part of July 4 celebration: Trump

Military tanks will be placed at the United States National Mall, from where President Donald Trump will deliver the Independence Day speech on July 04.

"We're going to have some tanks stationed outside, You've got to be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks. So we have to put them in certain areas," The Hill quoted Trump as saying.

Trump has asked the Pentagon to include tanks and fighter jets in to showcase his planned Fourth of July address.

The council of Washington has opposed the idea of exhibiting tanks during the parade, noting the potential damage to local infrastructure.

Some Democrats have raised also concerns about Trump politicizing Independence Day and the military with Thursday's event.

"Risking damage to local infrastructure and dumping huge piles of taxpayer money onto the never-ending bonfire of Donald Trump's vanity," Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) tweeted Monday morning in response to The Washington Post's report.

In addition to tanks, the department of the interior announced that the event would feature a flyover by the US Navy Blue Angels.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)