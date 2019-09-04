Misbah-ul-Haq named Pakistan men's team head coach and chief selector

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq was on Wednesday appointed Pakistan men's national team head coach for all the formats on a three-year contract.

He was also named as the chairman of selectors with head coaches of the six first-class cricket association sides as his fellow selectors, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

"Misbah was a unanimous choice of a five-member panel that comprised Intikhab Alam (former captain and the longest-serving Pakistan team manager and coach), Bazid Khan (former international cricketer and one of the most respected commentators), Asad Ali Khan (member, Board of Governors), Wasim Khan (Chief Executive, PCB) and Zakir Khan (Director - International Cricket, PCB) following a robust recruitment process," it said.

Two-time former head coach was named as the bowling coach on the recommendation of Misbah-ul-Haq. Younis, a former Pakistan captain, will also serve for three years. Chairman Ehsan Mani has approved both the appointments.

The 45-year-old Misbah said that it is an honour and a massive responsibility.

"It is very humbling for me to join a select group of some of the very best to have coached the Pakistan national sides in the past. It is an honour and more than that, a massive responsibility as we live and breathe cricket," PCB's official website quoted him as saying.

"I know expectations are high, but I am absolutely ready and up for the task," said, noting he would not have otherwise thrown his hat for one of the most challenging and coveted roles in Pakistan cricket.

He also said he is excited to have Younis as the bowling coach as the latter can transform their 'young fast bowlers'.

"We have exciting young fast bowlers in our ranks and there is no better person than Waqar to transform them into modern-day stars," Misbah-ul-Haq added.

Chief Executive Wasim Khan said he is delighted to have someone like Misbah-ul-Haq taking on the responsibility of the national team.

"We are delighted to have someone of Misbah-ul-Haq's leadership, skill and stature taking on the responsibility of our national team. At the same time, I want to thank all the local and foreign candidates who offered their services, but the panel unanimously put their weight behind Misbah as it believed he was a perfect fit for the dual assignments due to his understanding, knowledge and demands of Pakistan cricket across all the three formats of the game," Khan said.

"The concept of a head coach also being a chief selector is an innovative one and a new introduction to our system. But, while the has further empowered Misbah, it has also put more responsibility on his shoulders as he will now be solely responsible and accountable for his side's performances. As always, PCB checks and balances will remain," he said.

Khan also stated that six head coaches of the first-class sides will provide regular feedback and updates to Misbah-ul-Haq.

"Furthermore, it strategically integrates nicely with our revamped domestic structure where the six head coaches of the first-class sides will also be the selectors. They will provide regular feedback and updates to Misbah on the local players that will assist him in his preparations and planning. Besides, this will also ensure meritocracy in team selections and more onus on the head coaches for their assessments," he added.