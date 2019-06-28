Mohan Markam replaces CM Bhupesh Baghel as Chhattisgarh Congress president

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Mohan Markam as the president of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee.

The two-time Kondagaon MLA will replace Baghel as party's head in the state.

"Congress president has appointed Mohan Markam as the new president of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president Bhupesh Baghel," said an AICC release signed by party general secretary KC Venugopal.

The decision came after drubbing in general elections in which the Congress party could only win two seats when there was his government in the state. BJP won nine Lok Sabha seats out of 11 constituencies.

Under the leadership of Baghel, Congress dislodged three-time Chief Minister Raman Singh's government in the Assembly polls in December by winning 68 out of the 90 seats.

