Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CBI demands medical report of Brajesh Thakur

The (CBI) has demanded detailed medical report of Brajesh Thakur, the key accused in rape case, from Muzaffarpur jail's doctor.

Thakur, who was arrested on June 2 by the police in the case, has been resting at a hospital ward inside the Muzaffarpur jail. He reportedly complained of a backache, severe diabetes and heart problem.

An FIR was registered against him on May 31. He is on a judicial custody as the POCSO court reportedly denied to grant his custody to the police.

On August 8, the froze the bank accounts of Thakur for further investigation into the matter.

The case was uncovered around three months ago after a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in April revealed that the inmates were allegedly sexually abused.