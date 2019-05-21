Naidu asks educational institutions to foster academic excellence

M Venkaiah on Tuesday asked educational institutions to maintain high standards and foster academic excellence as the country has emerged as an attractive destination for global investors.

is poised to become a five trillion dollars economy in the next few years, he said while addressing the convocation of of Management.

said today's youngsters are joining India's growth story at a very exciting juncture. is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and has become the second largest global hub for start-ups.The Fourth Industrial Revolution is being driven by rapidly-changing technologies, he said. Professional managers will be required to manage technology-driven changes in industrial processes and practices.

"Every change is potentially disruptive. You have to control and manage this disruption. So equip yourself with knowledge and upgrade your skills continuously," said

"Sustaining the culture of innovation and enterprise in a fast-changing technological environment is a challenge for management Up-skilling, re-skilling, learning and adopting the best practices are key elements for individual growth," he added.

and former of CSIR Ramesh Mashelkar, Principal and of of Management Vaidyanathan Jayaraman, senior faculty members and parents of the graduating students were present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)