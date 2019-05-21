Countdown begins for launch of PSLV earth observation satellite: ISRO

Countdown has begun for the launch of PSLV-C 46 satellite on Wednesday that will be an with high accurate observations, K Sivan said on Tuesday.

He told reporters that after offering prayers at the here that this PSLV-C 46 mission will be launch at 5:30 in the morning and will carry onboard satellite RISAT-2B.

"This is a very important mission as far is concerned. It's an excellent satellite. This is an for operation and is a very high, accurate observation," he said.

Sivan said that subsequently, ISRO's next mission will be the launch of Chandrayaan-2 between July 9 and 16 which will land on the moon on September 16.

The 25-hour countdown for the launch of onboard PSLV C-46 began at 4:30 in the morning.

PSLV C-46 will launch the RISAT-2B, a radar imaging earth observation satellite, from the first launch pad at SHAR Range Sriharikota.

Reportedly, PSLV in its 48th mission will carry the 615-kg RISAT-2B into an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degrees. Notably, this will be the 72nd launch vehicle mission from Shar and 36th launch from the First Launch Pad.

In addition, it is the 14th flight of PSLV in the core-alone configuration.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)