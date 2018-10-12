Nana Patekar exits 'Housefull 4'

Patekar, who allegedly harassed Tanushree Dutta, has quit under-production ' 4'.

His son Malhar Patekar on Friday announced the veteran actor's decision of "stepping out of the project" and the reason behind it.

" saheb thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the best for the producer and the crew and hence felt that stepping out of the project would be an appropriate thing to do at this point of time," read the statement.

The 'Welcome Back' star has been accused by of harassing her on the sets of ' Pleasss'. Earlier this week, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Patekar at the over the sexual harassment allegations made by Tanushree.

Sajid Khan, who has also been accused of sexual harassment, today stepped down as the of upcoming comedy-drama.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, without mentioning any name, had urged the producers of ' 4' to cancel the shoot until further investigation

