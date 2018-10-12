Nana Patekar exits 'Housefull 4'

-
Nana Patekar, who allegedly harassed Tanushree Dutta, has quit under-production film 'Housefull 4'.
His son Malhar Nana Patekar on Friday announced the veteran actor's decision of "stepping out of the project" and the reason behind it.
"Nana saheb thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the best for the producer and the crew and hence felt that stepping out of the project would be an appropriate thing to do at this point of time," read the statement.
The 'Welcome Back' star has been accused by Tanushree Dutta of harassing her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleasss'. Earlier this week, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Patekar at the Oshiwara Police Station over the sexual harassment allegations made by Tanushree.
Director Sajid Khan, who has also been accused of sexual harassment, today stepped down as the director of upcoming comedy-drama.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, without mentioning any name, had urged the producers of 'Housefull 4' to cancel the shoot until further investigation
