NCB nabs 3 drug peddlers, seizes two country-made pistols in Patna

-
ALSO READ
US-India Counter narcotics Working Group discuss on threat of illicit drugs
Narcotics Control Bureau arrests SSR flatmate Sidharth Pithani in drug case
Over 5,900 kg narcotics seized during last 6 months in various operations
NCB arrests drug peddler from Goa in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
NCB arrests two Nigerian nationals, seizes drugs in Bengaluru
-
Patna zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau along with the police arrested three drug peddlers and seized 710 grams of Morphine along with two country-made pistols, the NCB officials informed on Friday.
Four live rounds were also recovered from their possession.
According to a statement issued by the officials of NCB, the accused has been identified as Sunny Kumar, Munna Ravidas and Raju Prasad.
"Acting on information's received from various sources and further working and corroborating/verifying them on the ground for more than two months, on June 3, intensive operations by NCB Patna Zonal Unit and Patna Police lead to seizure of 710 grams of Morphine along with 2 country-made pistols, 4 live rounds. 3 persons have been arrested through operation jointly conducted along with Patna Police, which continued for more than 18 hours," the statement read.
The NCB Patna unit further informed that an active cooperation was received in the operation from Ramkrishna Nagar police station.
A case has been registered against arrested persons under relevant sections of the Arms Act.
Further investigations in the case are underway especially regarding the network linkages with other anti-state activities including the money laundering aspect.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU