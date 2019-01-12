Neighbour held for sexually harassing minor girl

A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly harassing a minor girl here, police confirmed.

Circle Inspector, said, "We received a complaint from the parents of a minor girl stating that they are staying in the limits of and a problem with their neighbour. The family complained that one of their neighbours, named Faiz, 20 years is sexually harassing their 16 years old daughter daily and forcing her to get into a relationship."

A case has been registered Under Sections 354 D IPC, Section 9 & 10 of POCSO Act. The accused has been taken into our custody and will be sent to Judicial remand.

