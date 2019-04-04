New method better predicts tumour growth rate in 12 cancers

In new research, scientists have come up with a new formula that predicts growth rate more accurately, a crucial statistic used to schedule screenings and set regimens in treatment.

The research, published in the AAPS Journal, was led by Dhaval Shah, PhD, in the

The mathematical method successfully estimated the doubling time, the amount of time for a to double in size, for 12 types of cancer, ranging from to

"This novel method allows clinicians and scientists to use routinely-generated clinical data to infer doubling times of This parameter can be used to design individualised regimens and develop reliable models for anticancer therapeutics," said Shah.

doubling time can significantly affect the outcome of anticancer therapy, but the rate is challenging to determine. Current methods calculate doubling time by measuring the size of a tumour at two points in time and assuming will grow at an exponential rate.

However, most doubling times calculated using this method are overestimated, and tiny changes in tumour size can make determining growth rates difficult.

The error impacts the ability of clinicians to schedule optimal follow-up screenings, set effective regimens, and determine whether surgery, or therapy is the best form of treatment.

The UB researchers instead base their method on data extracted from progression-free survival plots - the length of time during and after treatment that does not grow or spread.

Progression-free survival plots explained Shah, inherently contain information that could help identify tumour growth rates.

The investigators examined data from 47 clinical trials that reported plots for any of 12 cancer types: melanoma; pancreatic, lung, prostate, gastric, colorectal and three forms of breast cancer; hepatocellular (liver) and renal cell (kidney) carcinoma; and (brain).

The cancer growth rates predicted by the researchers using progression-free survival plots were within close range to the reported actual tumour doubling times.

