NGOs step up service for common people as mercury rises in Hyderabad

As the temperature rises in the 'city of pearls', Hyderabad, many non-profit organisations are serving people by giving free water

The temperature has soared beyond 42 degrees in the past few days and it has become difficult for people to come out of their homes during day time. The importance of staying hydrated in such extenuating circumstances can't be stressed more.

Shobha, a member while speaking to ANI about serving people said, "As a member we are serving people by giving free water during summer times, and we are doing this from past 13 years. As member we believe serving people means serving God."

"Temperature in the city increasing day by day. It has become difficult to come outside. We need to thank these type of organisations for serving people. I also demand from the government to take steps like this to provide free water throughout the city," said Prasad, a common man.

